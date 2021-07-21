Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 5.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.45. 89,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,180,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a PE ratio of -207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

