Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

