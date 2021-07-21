Leuthold Group LLC Invests $677,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,917. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.