Leuthold Group LLC Invests $467,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.