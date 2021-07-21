Leuthold Group LLC Invests $323,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

