Leuthold Group LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

ALLY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 27,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

