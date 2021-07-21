Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,996. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $773,630.64. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and have sold 623,736 shares valued at $35,516,539. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

