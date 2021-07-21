Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.