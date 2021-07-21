LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.78 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

