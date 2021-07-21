LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 0.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

