LCI Industries Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

LCI Industries stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.