Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LGO. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LGO opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $929.21 million and a P/E ratio of 79.95. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Equities analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

