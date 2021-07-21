Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,230. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

