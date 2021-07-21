Landbox Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $607,287.37 and approximately $173,151.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.