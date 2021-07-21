Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 662.80 ($8.66). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 653.20 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,113,650 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.