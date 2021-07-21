Lakeland Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

