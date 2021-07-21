L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.59

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.59 and last traded at $227.33, with a volume of 653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,708 shares of company stock valued at $56,693,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

