L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.74.

LB stock opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

