Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,839.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $238,018.67 and approximately $2,839.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006988 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,160,655 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

