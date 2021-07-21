K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.76 ($13.84). 2,045,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

