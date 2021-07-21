Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 696,596 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 156,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 109,119 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 102,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

