Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,624,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,435 shares of company stock worth $3,177,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.