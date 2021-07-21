KoHo Chain Hits One Day Volume of $155,687.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $155,687.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.