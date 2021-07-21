Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 12,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

