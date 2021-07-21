Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 510,227 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $20.83.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.