Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 4,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 165,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

