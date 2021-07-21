Kineko Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,125.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,444,643 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

