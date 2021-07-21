KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Tops $26.37 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. KickToken has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013276 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

