Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
