Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.