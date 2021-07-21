KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NUE stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Nucor by 114.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nucor by 573.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

