Kevin S. Cavanah Sells 16,850 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50.

NYSE CE opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $641,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

