Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $32.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $30.52. Kenon shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 59 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

