Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $27,950.00.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,049. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.