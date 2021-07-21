Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $27,950.00.
NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,049. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
