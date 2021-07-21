Karpus Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

