Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 150.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

