Karpus Management Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

