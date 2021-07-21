Karpus Management Inc. Buys 11,355 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.