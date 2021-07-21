Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

