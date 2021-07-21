Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

