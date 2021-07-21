Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

KDMN opened at $3.94 on Monday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

