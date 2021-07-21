K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 8.8%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.37. 241,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 247,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

