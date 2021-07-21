K21 Price Down 11.9% This Week (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, K21 has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $249,126.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,653,987 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

