JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0010

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,248.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

