JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,177 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $508.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

