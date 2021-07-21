JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

