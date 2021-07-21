JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

TACO stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.