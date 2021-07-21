JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $601,000 Investment in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

INDT opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

