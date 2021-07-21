JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $517,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFP opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $244,648.07. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

