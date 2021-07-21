JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $104,881,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,102,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 805,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

