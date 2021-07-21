JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $546,000 Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MORF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morphic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,129,244.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,445 shares of company stock valued at $14,628,072 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Morphic stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

